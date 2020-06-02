China’s stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday with optimism about the government’s new policies to sustain the economy, overshadowing concerns about deteriorating relations with the United States.

The CSI300 index, which includes the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, advanced 0.31%, while the Shanghai index was up 0.2%.

The CSI300 financial sector sub-index gained 1.04%, consumption fell 0.35%, real estate rose 2.41% and health lost 0.91%.

“We can continue to expect a recovery in the stock markets in the coming days as the economy is moving away from the impact of Covid-19,” said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst at Zheshang Securities, stressing that tensions between Washington and Beijing are a minor factor in the time.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index advanced 1.19% to 22,325 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 1.11% to 23,995 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 0.20%, at 2,921 points.

. In Seoul, the KOSPI index appreciated by 1.07%, at 2,087 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index increased by 0.44%, to 11,127 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index appreciated 2.38%, to 2,611 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S & P / ASX 200 advanced 0.27% to 5,835 points.

