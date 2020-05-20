China’s stock indexes closed down on Wednesday, with cautious investors waiting for the government’s economic plans to be made during the country’s annual political meetings.

The CSI300 index, which includes the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 0.53%, while the Shanghai index fell 0.51%.

The CSI300 financial sector sub-index fell 0.04%, consumption dropped 0.57% and the real estate sector fell 1.21%, while the health sub-index fell 1.18%.

While the Parliament of China will start an important annual session on Friday, its advisory body – the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – will begin its session the day before.

Sentiment is weak before these meetings, as investors await clearer signs of government action to combat the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, said Western Securities analyst Cao Xuefeng.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index advanced 0.79% to 20,595 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 0.05%, to 24,399 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 0.51%, to 2,883 points.

. In Seoul, the KOSPI index appreciated by 0.46%, to 1,989 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index increased by 0.44%, to 10,907 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index fell 0.75%, to 2,561 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S & P / ASX 200 index advanced 0.24%, to 5,573 points.

