China’s stock indexes closed higher on Wednesday, when trading resumed after an extended holiday, with investors awaiting support policies ahead of Parliament’s annual meeting.

The CSI300 index <.CSI300>, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 0.61%, while the Shanghai index <.SSEC> was up 0.63%.

Shares have been recovering since the end of March from widespread sales fueled by the coronavirus, helped by strong fiscal and monetary stimulus.

The CSI300 financial sector sub-index <.CSI300FS> lost 0.83%, consumption <.CSI000912> increased 1.28%, real estate <.CSI000952> fell 1.68% and health <.CSI300HC> increased 2.17%.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index <.N225> remained closed.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index <.HSI> rose 1.13% to 24,137 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index <.SSEC> gained 0.63% to 2,878 points.

. The CSI300 index <.CSI300>, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 0.61%, to 3,936 points.

. In Seoul, the KOSPI index <.KS11> had an appreciation of 1.76%, at 1,928 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index <.TWII> registered a decrease of 0.00%, to 10,774 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index <.STI> rose 0.75% to 2,591 points.

. In SYDNEY the S & P / ASX 200 index <.AXJO> fell 0.42% to 5,384 points.

