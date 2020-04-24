(Bloomberg) – China’s economy will grow less than 2% in 2020 as restrictive measures to combat the coronavirus add to the collapse of global demand for the pandemic, according to the latest Bloomberg survey of economists.

The median estimate of 2020 gross domestic product growth for 56 economists surveyed this month fell from 3.7% in March to 1.8 percent. China’s economy suffered a historical contraction in the first quarter, and gross domestic product contracted 6.8% over the same period last year.

Given that the world economy is likely to experience the worst recession since the Great Depression this year, China will struggle to recover from the crisis in the first quarter. Economists in the survey believe the economy will expand only 1.1% in the second quarter before rebounding more strongly in the second half of the year.

Due to this pessimistic outlook, the next National People’s Congress will be particularly difficult as the Government has not yet set its usual goal of economic growth.

Most respondents to a question about the target said it will be set below 3%, about half of last year, or not set at all.

The target for the budget deficit / GDP ratio this year will be 3.5% or more, according to the survey results, compared to the level of 2.8% set in 2019. The deficit / GDP ratio for 2020 will probably be between 10% and 15%, according to the same survey. This measure includes regular expense items outside the official budget.

To mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, China will likely raise the annual share of local government special bonds. Most analysts expect the government to issue debt of between 3 trillion yuan ($ 424 billion) to 4 trillion yuan, compared to last year’s total of 2.15 trillion yuan.

Also, the government is likely to issue between 1 trillion and 2 trillion yuan of special sovereign bonds this year, according to half the economists who answered that question.

