This image of a dead man on the street in Wuhan on January 30 shocked the world. By then, there were only cases of coronavirus in China

The actual number of deaths from coronavirus in China could be 10 times higher than official statistics show, according to a study. American investigators concluded that the Beijing regime covered up the true size of its epidemic. Experts used the activity of crematoriums and funeral homes in Wuhan to try to calculate exact numbers.

Thus, they found that the city – where the pandemic began in December – may have burned between 800 and 2,000 bodies each day in the second week of February, when the official number of deaths on the same dates across China was only around 700.

Reports of 86 Wuhan crematoriums that operated 24 hours a day at full capacity cast doubt on the fact that the number of people who died then was only a few hundred, the job says. The study reveals that with those data, as of March 23, about 36,000 people had died in Wuhan alone. The official figure for all of China at the time was 2,524.

The investigation into the cremation operations in Wuhan was conducted by experts from the University of Washington, Ohio State University and the American communications company AT&T. It was chaired by Mai He, a pathologist from Washington. The study – published on medRxiv – has not been reviewed by other scientists or published in a peer-reviewed journal, which means that experts have not pointed out flaws in the methodology for He and his colleagues to amend. However, this is where the first versions of all the studies are published.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is at the center of the global debate over his management of the outbreak

The team wrote: « Cumulative estimates, based on both the distribution of funeral urns and the full-capacity continuous operation of cremation services until March 23, 2020, give results of around 36,000 deaths, more than 10 times the official number, which by then was 2,524 ”.

« Our study indicates a significant underreporting in Chinese official data on the Covid-19 epidemic in Wuhan in early February, the critical time for the pandemic response there, » complaint.

He and his team took into account the speed at which the coronavirus was spreading in China before confinement, its death rate, the capacity of the crematorium in Wuhan, and the number of urns that were being purchased by funeral homes.

They revealed that, in regular activity, all Wuhan crematoriums – seven with 86 furnaces – typically cremate around 136 bodies per day and run for four hours. But in February, the hours of operation were extended to 24 hours a day and the crematorium staff was recruited in other cities.. This increase in the cremation rate, combined with measures that reduce the cremation time by half an hour per person, the number increases to between 680 and 2,000 additional bodies per day.

So, by March 23, 36,720 people could have died and been cremated in Wuhan, the researchers calculated.

The figures that the researchers arrived at were also compared to the purchase of urns by funeral homes. The work reveals that a single funeral home had purchased 5,000 extra urns. And he points out that that purchase would have been enough to handle twice the remains of all victims of the Wuhan coronavirus -2,524 according to the Chinese regime-, and more than enough to handle all the deaths of Covid-19 reported for that date in all the country, another 3,277.

The investigation affirms that if that extra quantity of purchased urns is applied to the entire city, that is, multiplying those 5,000 additional urns for each one of the funeral parlors, the increase in urns suggested that the number of deaths would be significantly higher than the official data.

« The potential number of Covid-19 related deaths from ballot box distribution for Wuhan could be 35,708 for seven funeral homes, » He revealed. And he added that the figure is « consistent » with the linear estimate of 36,720 that they had reached based on the operation of the cremation service.

What’s more, the estimates of 35-36,000 deaths, the researchers said, did not take into account the fact that China also installed 40 mobile crematories in the city during the epidemic. Those mobile services were capable of destroying up to five tons of « medical waste » each day, they said. « Therefore, the calculations here could be significant underestimates, » they cautioned.

The study admitted that its figures were only approximate and could contain errors, but that the logic suggests that the figures could be much higher than those given by China.

Wuhan Wet Market where live animals are sold or slaughtered right there. It is believed that the virus could have arisen there

The Chinese regime assures that its total deaths from COVID-19 were 4,634 people, and that the total cases were 83,265. Official figures state that 98% percent of registered coronavirus deaths have occurred in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital. Now, This study, which reports an exponential increase in fatalities, adds to claims that China has not been transparent about the exact severity of the outbreak, which later spread worldwide, killing more than 450,000 people.

Beijing is under international scrutiny for its handling of the crisis. Since December 2019, when the world learned about the new coronavirus, it has hidden information and was in charge of hindering international access to verify that it is not the product of a laboratory. The Chinese regime subjected its population to exposure to the deadly virus, and once the outbreak turned into a pandemic, it tried to counter criticism by arguing that there is a conspiracy against it. The first victims of this type of concealment were the Wuhan residents themselves, who were not warned in time by the authorities, who permanently lied about the numbers and the seriousness of the case. It was not until January 22, more than three months after the start of the pandemic, that he decided to completely isolate the population of that city, to do so later in the province of Hubei.

Fenced in by its own dead – numbering in the thousands – the United States is gathering more information every day to hold China accountable for the mismanagement of the pandemic.

But the United States is not the only one who is suspicious, but a report by the alliance of intelligence agencies « Five Eyes » -composed by the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia- assures that Beijing hid information. According to the document, there is evidence that the virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, near the wet market where China says it comes from. He further claims that the Asian government covered up the news of the virus by silencing or « disappearing » the doctors who spoke, destroying evidence of the virus in laboratories and refusing to provide live samples to international scientists working on a vaccine.

