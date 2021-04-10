China’s COVID-19 vaccine production to rise to 3 billion by year-end: official

CHENGDU, China, Apr 10 (Reuters) – China will have likely produced 3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year, an official with the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Zheng Zhongwei, who also heads a team coordinating the country’s COVID-19 vaccine development projects, made the remarks during an industry event in the city of Chengdu, southwest Sichuan Province. country.

“In the second half of this year, we will be fully capable of meeting our own demand,” Zheng said.

Although manufacturers are rapidly expanding production capacity, it is unclear whether production has increased that quickly. Production tripled from February 1 to the end of March to 5 million doses a day, the government said in its most recent update.

Leading vaccine manufacturer Sinovac Biotech said this month that it had doubled its annual production capacity to 2 billion doses after completing its third production plant.

The China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) also has a combined annual production capacity of at least 1.1 billion for two different vaccines. The company has said it aims to increase capacity to 3 billion, but has not specified a timeframe.

Sinopharm said Friday that it will be able to supply 100 million COVID-19 vaccines a month starting in April.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and David Stanway; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)