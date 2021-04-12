China’s copper smelting capacity to peak “soon”: official

SANTIAGO, Apr 12 (Reuters) – China’s copper smelting capacity will soon peak as part of efforts to deliver on the country’s climate promises, a senior official with the Metals Industry Association said on Monday. China Non-Ferrous (CNIA).

Chinese smelters and their raw material requirements have grown at breakneck speed in recent years to meet growing demand from the world’s largest consumer for the metal, but authorities have vowed to crack down on “blind” expansion.

Duan Shaofu, secretary general of the CNIA’s copper branch, told the CRU-CESCO World Copper Conference that China’s smelting capacity rose by 8.34 million tons at the end of 2020, while refining capacity it reached 12.08 million tons.

“Although some new projects will come online from 2021 to 2022 … China’s peak copper smelting capacity is coming soon,” as Beijing controls capacity not only in the energy-intensive aluminum sector. , but also in other metals, he said.

Last week, the CNIA set a tentative target to peak carbon emissions from non-ferrous metals by 2025 and reduce them by 40% by 2040. China aims to peak emissions by 2030 and convert to carbon. neutral by 2060.

In a tight market for copper concentrate, the main raw material used to make refined copper, China’s new scrap standards that allow compliant material to be imported freely “will effectively relieve pressure on raw material imports. copper from China, “Duan said.

He further hopes that the “substitution effect” of copper scrap, or the replacement of other forms of copper, will become more obvious in the future as China recycles more.

While the path to carbon neutral will certainly boost demand for copper, the growth rate in consumption “is not expected to be too high” in the next two years, Duan said, without providing figures.

(Report by Tom Daly. Edited in Spanish by Fabián Andrés Cambero)