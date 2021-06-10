China’s copper production falls month-on-month: Antaike

BEIJING, Jun 10 (.) – China’s major copper smelters cut output 4.34% in May from a month earlier, to 765,100 tonnes, as several of them underwent maintenance, the research house said on Thursday. Antaike state.

The production of copper cathodes last month of the 22 companies surveyed by Antaike increased 10.45% year-on-year, the company said in a note.

In the first five months of 2021, foundries produced 3.84 million tons of cathodes, 12.83% more than in the same period of the previous year.

Antaike expects June production to remain stable in May at around 770,000t, amid further revisions.

