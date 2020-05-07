By Tom Daly

BEIJING (.) – China’s copper imports rose in April from the previous month, as the country continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus, while aluminum exports touched their lowest monthly level since October on a drop in orders from the Exterior.

Imports of copper including anodes, refined metal and semi-processed products to China, the world’s largest consumer of the industrial input, totaled 461,457.5 tons last month, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

The figure represents 4.4% more than the 441,926 tons of copper imported in March and constitutes a 13.9% increase compared to April last year. Imports between January and April totaled 1,748 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 10.4%, according to official data.

. had forecast a slightly lower figure for copper exports based on figures for the first four months of the year published in previous weeks.

In the official data, China Customs released a higher figure for last month’s imports and for the January-April period.

Imports of copper concentrate, used to make refined copper, stood at 2,029 million tons in April, surpassing the 2 million ton mark for the third time.

Activity in China’s manufacturing sector, a key factor in copper demand, expanded for the second consecutive month in April, as more companies resumed operations following the closures of factories and companies due to the coronavirus, although growth has been marginal, according to official PMI surveys.

Meanwhile, aluminum exports fell 14.9% compared to March to 441,177.1 tons, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic crushed orders for the metal from abroad.

(Report by Tom Daly. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)