The chief of epidemiology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Wu Zunyou, said today that the coronavirus outbreak detected last Thursday in Beijing « is under control » thanks to measures taken to contain it.

« In the coming days We will continue to see new confirmed cases, but the transmission of the virus is under control, with which the curve will gradually flatten out. The outbreak is under controlWu said at a press conference in Beijing.

According to the epidemiologist, this type of outbreak, like the one that has left until now 158 cases in the capital, were « to be expected » and « could have appeared anywhere », but fortunately « Beijing has acted quickly to minimize it as much as possible«

“This does not mean that from tomorrow the cases will be drastically reduced, the curve will gradually decrease. There will be new infections, but sporadicallyWu said, adding that « on June 13 the peak of broadcasts was reached » in the city.

The expert opined that the origin of this outbreak is related to the storage of shellfish in low temperature and humidity markets, as would have happened in the Xinfadi market, where this outbreak originated.

« More research is still needed, but I think these conditions make the virus hide and survive. Last year, when the cases began in Wuhan, experts suspected that wild animals could be the cause. This new outbreak in Beijing has made us look back: it offers a new direction to look to solve this mystery, « he said.

Wu added that the number of seafood sellers exceeds that of other stalls in the Xinfadi market, and that, according to epidemiological studies, these sellers developed symptoms of COVID-19 « very soon. »

The Chinese capital on Tuesday night raised the level of emergency response by COVID-19 in an attempt to curb the spread of the outbreak, and is still continuing to test its residents, including employees of all restaurants, universities and markets. from the city.

Further, People who have tested positive for COVID-19, close contacts, asymptomatic cases, people who show symptoms, those who have had contact with the market and residents in high and medium risk areas may not leave the city.

Until now, only the Huaxiang neighborhood, where the market is located, is considered a high-risk area – the only one right now in all of China – while have declared 32 medium risk areas throughout the city.

The deputy director of municipal Public Security, Pan Xuhong, said today that « the restrictions do not mean that the city has been sealed », and that the objective is « to prevent the virus from spreading through the capital or reaching other cities. »

The undersecretary general of the municipal government, Chen Bei, announced on Tuesday that the city was going from the third to the second level of emergency, with which, among other measures, neighboring communities recheck the identity and health status of the residents and take their temperature.

Although the second level of emergency does not include it, interprovincial flights have also been suspended – more than 60% of inbound and outbound flights were canceled today – all classroom classes have been canceled and residents are advised to work from home.

