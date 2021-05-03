China’s central bank to work with Alibaba’s ant on the digital yuan

Compartir

According to a report by VOA News, Ant Group, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group, has signed a partnership with the People’s Bank of China. The partners will work to build a platform for the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC). VOA quotes Chinese state media Global Times.

The Digital Yuan, also known as Digital Renminbi or e-CNY, the development will be “jointly promoted” by the partners and will be based on the Alibaba subsidiary. The Global Times revealed that banking institutions have worked with Ant and the Chinese multinational conglomerate Tencent for more than 3 years. Together they have jointly developed the Digital Yuan.

Ant and Tencent have come through a lot of scrutiny by the Chinese government. However, this has not stopped them from working on the project. VOA claims that the People’s Bank of China requires assistance to build CBDC’s infrastructure and its distribution channels. China hopes that e-CNY will be used in local retail payments and then adopted by foreign countries.

Francis Lun, CEO of Geo Securities, told VOA that the Chinese authorities ordered the Alibaba subsidiary to submit its database. Ant is one of China’s largest payment providers, controlling more than 54% of the countries’ electronic payments market, according to data shared in the report. The company offered to help, but the government declined over concerns about a possible “conflict of interest.” Mon said:

The Chinese authorities are telling Ant that he must hand over his big data to the central bank. The data will not remain in private hands since the Communist Party is the boss.

The digital yuan is nothing like Bitcoin

The authorities of the People’s Bank of China have said that its CBDC will have unique characteristics. According to the VOA report, the digital Yuan will be a government surveillance tool. He compared China’s e-CNY to George Orwell’s classic “1984”, a complete opposite of Bitcoin.

The digital currency will allow China to track all transactions and will be part of an attempt to carry out a “de-dollarization” of the international financial system. However, the distribution phase will be critical to the long-term survival of CBDC. Lin told VOA the following:

By collaborating with the central bank [para lanzar el e-CNY], these fintech giants will be relieved of the pressure on the regulator’s antitrust probe. Its monopoly is difficult to break unless a competitor as strong as e-CNY emerges and takes at least a third of the market shares.

Through his Twitter account, Dovey Wan, founding partner of Primitive Crypto, shared an image with Yuan’s digital wallet (RMB / DECP, digital currency / electronic payment). Still in its testing phase, the wallet will allow users to send and receive money with a simple swipe up or down. Wan said:

This is a beta version that is now being tested in Shenzhen, some municipal payments and public economic activity will be adopted first, then commercial adoption. China is really good at rolling out new technology infrastructure on a large scale, this will be no exception.

Source: Dovey Wan

Bitcoin is trading at $ 56,743.87 with a 1.8% loss on the daily chart. On the weekly and monthly chart, BTC has a 13.3% gain and 3.4% loss, respectively.

BTC consolidates at current levels. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview