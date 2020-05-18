BEIJING (.) – The People’s Bank of China should avoid special purchases of treasury bills, as such a move could fuel inflation risks and asset bubbles as well as lead to the depreciation of the yuan, the policy adviser said. Ma Jun entity in statements published on Sunday.

China’s leaders have pledged to take further steps to support the virus-ravaged economy, sparking a heated debate between economists and advisers over whether the central bank should monetize its fiscal deficit through quantitative easing measures.

“Although the epidemic has had a short-term impact on China’s economy and revenue and tax spending, the momentum of the economic recovery has been quite obvious since the second quarter, and tax revenue and spending will gradually improve,” he said. Ma as quoted by the Financial News.

The Chinese leadership has pledged to increase the annual budget deficit ratio, and to issue more local government special bonds and what would be the first special treasury bonds since 2007 to help stimulate economic growth, although the details of the plan.

China’s central bank could further reduce banks’ reserve requirement ratios or provide liquidity through some mechanism to support its purchases of new Treasuries, Ma said.

If the central bank is forced to provide financing on a large scale, this would lead to the depreciation of the yuan and risks of inflation or asset bubbles, especially in real estate, Ma explained.

China’s credit rating could also be affected if the deficit monetization mechanism is established, which could encourage excessive government loans, the official said.

Chinese law still prohibits the central bank from buying government bonds.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)