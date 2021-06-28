China’s central bank promises flexible, focused and appropriate monetary policy

BEIJING, Jun 28 (.) – China will have a flexible, focused and appropriate monetary policy, while maintaining reasonable levels of liquidity in banks, the body said on Monday, as authorities seek to consolidate the economic recovery after the COVID-19 crisis.

The Chinese economy has shown a strong rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Chinese exporters are pushing ahead to meet global demand, boosting the industry sector, although final consumer demand has been weak.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), in a statement on its website after a fourth meeting of the monetary policy committee, warned that the Chinese economy still faces a difficult domestic and external outlook.

The agency will increase the number of projections and analyzes on global growth and the local Gross Domestic Product, in search of greater coordination with the monetary policies of other large economies and to protect itself from the external impact generated by the strong economic expansions in many countries.

A recent move to reform the way banks calculate deposit rates and continued efforts to unleash the potential of previous loan prime rate reforms will help drive a further decline in real loan rates, said the People’s Bank of China.

Authorities will make use of forwarding, new discounts and other monetary tools that would directly help the real economy, the People’s Bank of China said.

China will increase the flexibility of the yuan exchange rate, the People’s Bank of China reiterated, although the currency will remain stable within a reasonable and balanced range.

