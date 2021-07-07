China’s Cabinet To Use Bank Reserve Cuts To Support Real Economy – Media

Yahoo Spain Originals

The example of environmental recovery that a Huelva lagoon is giving to the world

Laguna Primera de Palos, in Huelva, celebrates its twentieth anniversary, becoming a benchmark for landscape and environmental recovery in Spain and Europe. It does so coinciding with the International Soil Day, a particularly significant day that promotes the defense of productive soil. And precisely in that, in a productive land, is what this natural place has been transformed into, which is already an obligatory stop for dozens of migratory birds, many of them in danger of extinction. The collaboration between the Junta de Andalucía and Cepsa has been fundamental for the reconversion of what was an industrial space 20 years ago into an environmental milestone. These twenty years of coexistence demonstrate how a sustainable balance between industrial development, among other economic sectors, and nature conservation is possible. In 2001, Cepsa promoted the recovery of the original state of the landscape, in collaboration with the Junta de Andalucía, and committed to its future conservation. Likewise, during these two decades the company and its foundation have led numerous research works, maintenance projects and programs to promote its public use, as well as environmental awareness and dissemination; thus contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 14 (underwater life) and 15 (life in terrestrial ecosystems). This space is part of the Lagunas de Palos y Las Madres Natural Park, and has a great wealth of flora and fauna. In addition to mammals, insects, reptiles and amphibians, it is an important refuge for endangered species: each year it is visited by more than 150 species of birds, of which 61 are threatened. In addition to favoring the improvement of biodiversity, the restoration promoted by Cepsa and the Junta de Andalucía has led to recognition as a Wetland of International Importance (Ramsar), Natural Area, Site of Community Importance and has been incorporated into the Natura 2000 Network, granting to this space a projection, not only at a regional level, but also of national and international relevance. This year, in addition to celebrating the 20th anniversary of the completion of the restoration, an academic conference will be held in autumn, in which institutional, political, university, environmental figures and personalities from sectors such as tourism or agriculture will participate. A global restoration project The restoration proposed by Cepsa in 2001 did not seek to be a simple cleaning of the land, but rather addressed a triple perspective that would allow the future conservation of the environment, through ecological recovery, landscape restoration and environmental awareness. In the ecological aspect, priority was given to the recovery of shallow floodable areas, which had been reduced significantly in recent decades and which are essential for the reproduction of numerous aquatic birds. With regard to landscape quality, the project also guaranteed an improvement, especially due to the geographical location of the lagoon, completely immersed in a territory with a growing presence of human activity. To achieve this, the company modified the topography and created studied plant screens that isolate this enclave from the infrastructures of its surroundings, favoring the privacy and tranquility of the species that inhabit it and also of the visitors. Finally, one of Cepsa’s priority objectives was for this restoration to also serve as a place for environmental awareness. Thus, after creating a botanical itinerary, several bird observatories recreating traditional architecture or installing interpretive posters, among other measures, the company and its foundation have promoted the visit of more than 90,000 people through different programs.