Chinese search engine Baidu is considering delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange and moving to a market closer to China to boost its market value amid growing tension between Washington and Beijing, three sources said.

Baidu, one of the first companies in China to list shares in the U.S., is contacting some consultants to assess how this could best be done, including analyzing investment-related issues and regulatory consequences, the sources told ..

Discussions are at an early stage and are subject to change, the sources said.

Representatives of the Chinese company did not comment on the matter.

The company noted comments from co-founder and chief executive officer Robin Li, who told the China Daily on Thursday that the company is paying close attention to more rigorous attention by U.S. officials on Chinese companies listed in the country.

“For a good company, there are many options for destinations to list, not limited to the USA,” the executive told the newspaper.

The sources said Baidu believes it is undervalued at Nasdaq.

Baidu’s market value of $ 29.59 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday represents only 5% of the market value of Alibaba, which has Hong Kong listed shares and New York-listed American Depository Shares .

See too:

See how Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant works

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

