A few days ago I had the privilege of being invited to a talk given by two highly prestigious Mexican ambassadors: Eugenio Anguiano and Julián Ventura. The topic they presented was about China, its place in the world and its importance for Mexico.

Both represent the best of Mexican diplomacy: professionalism, sensitivity, commitment and a deep conviction of service.

Eugenio was appointed by President Luis Echeverría in 1980 as ambassador to the government of the famous Mao Tse-Tung, a controversial figure of the 20th century, promoter of the destructive Cultural Revolution, writer, founder in 1921 of the Communist Party, today a powerful instrument of control of about 1,200 million human beings.

Anguiano learned Chinese, which he speaks fluently, his outstanding performance led to him being appointed twice as ambassador to that country by gaining the trust and respect of the Chinese nomenclature. You can search the social networks for the image of our young ambassador when presenting his credentials to the leader Mao.

Julián arrived in Beijing, appointed by President Calderón, in 2013 after working 21 years in the Mexican Foreign Service. He was undersecretary for North America and, until recently, responsible for relations with Europe, Asia and Africa.

In his talk, he demonstrated his solid knowledge of the transformation that China has undergone since 1978, the year its leaders decided to leave communist orthodoxy behind to join the economic circuit of the Western world. He clearly explained why that country is the main challenge for the supremacy of the United States, displacing Russia, which will seek to be its ally.

One of his main messages and reflections was that the Chinese political leadership acts with a long-term strategic vision. Its decisions are made in anticipation of its effects in a period of no less than 30 to 50 years. They do so convinced and aware of their historical role in which they are destined to be the great world power; in a few decades they went from being a basically agricultural country to a nation with enormous economic and military power.

Mao passed away in 1976, but his influence continues to this day. His embalmed body is in a large mausoleum in Tiananmen Square and his portrait at the entrance of the famous Sacred City, seat of the emperors of that millennial country. I recommend reading the book Maoism, a global history, written by Julia Lovell, an American historian specialized in the emergence, evolution and validity of Maoism. I quote a paragraph that summarizes his book:

“For now, China is being ruled by a party that continues to emphasize its Marxist-Leninist-Maoist character, while proclaiming the need to adapt to market forces, based on a comprehensive plan that recognizes its complex diversity, never seen ”.

In 1980 I had the opportunity to travel to China as part of a delegation from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, headed by the then Undersecretary Jesús Silva-Herzog Flores. In the interview with his Chinese counterpart, Silva-Herzog questioned the opening of Coca-Cola and Kentucky Fried Chicken stores, which we had seen on the way to the meeting. Long lines of people waited patiently for their turn. The answer was clear: “when more than one billion people are governed, in the government we take the time necessary to evaluate the consequences of each of our decisions, after several years, we agree to start a process of integration into the global economy with those two symbols of the West; in 30 years they will see China as an active actor participating in the inevitable globalization ”.