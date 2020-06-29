BEIJING (AP) – China warned on Monday that it will retaliate against the United States for its willingness to punish officials linked to the Hong Kong crackdown, imposing visa restrictions on Americans who have « misbehaved » on issues related to Chinese semi-autonomous territory. .

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not provide details when making the announcement during a daily briefing. It is unclear whether the measure focuses only on US officials or whether it also includes people from the private sector.

The announcement comes as the Chinese legislature is expected to pass a national security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday that critics believe will limit freedom of expression in the city.

The United States indicated that it will respond to the law by ending favorable trade terms granted to the former British colony after it came to power in China in 1997. On Thursday, the Senate unanimously passed a bill to impose sanctions on companies and individuals – including the police— to undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy or restrict the freedoms promised to city residents.