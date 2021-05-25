China would vaccinate Spain in 4 days, but needs more rhythm

Little by little and given the greater availability of doses that are having as the months go by, countries begin to take cruising speed in vaccination. In the case of Europeans, the objective is clear: to achieve in the summer months that the 70% of the population is immunized against coronavirus.

A situation that is significantly complicated in countries with a large population, which see that in order to vaccinate most of their inhabitants they will need many months. A paradigmatic example is China.

China vaccinates very quickly, but has a large population. (Photo by VCG / VCG via Getty Images)

The Asian giant has the capacity to vaccinate 20 million people daily, incredible figures that would ensure immunity in just a few days in most nations on the planet, but that is not enough in a country where 1.4 billion people live.

Like European countries, China has managed to pick up the pace in vaccination. It took three months (from December 2020 to March 2021) to get the first 100 million doses administered. Only 26 days later it reached 200 million; in 17 they reached 300 million and in nine the 400 million.

The symbolic figure of 500 million has already been achieved in a week, which means that the Chinese authorities are currently being able to vaccinate at a rate of more than 14 million daily doses on average.

To put it in context, China has already put more doses than the United States, United Kingdom and Germany combined and at this speed I would be able to immunize the entire Spanish population (about 47 million) in just four days. And yet it is still far from even immunizing half its population.

Graph showing how long it has taken China to make progress in vaccination. (Photo by Qu Zhendong / Xinhua via Getty Images)

Taking into account that approximately 510 million doses are already administered, which represents only a third of the population, the The Chinese government’s goal is to reach 40% of people immunized by June 30.

An ambitious project that can be achieved, taking into account that the administration capacity can reach 20 million daily doses, although for now the record stands at 17.1 million last May 20.

To achieve the herd immunity, which in China has reached 85% The they would need at least six months.

Therefore, the authorities trust to accelerate in the last semester of the year with the aim of close 2021 with an important part of the vaccinated population.

It should be noted that the country has developed five vaccines and that millions of doses have been exported, so it may be striking that it has taken so long to start immunizing its population at a good rate. As noted, the first 100 million punctures took three months.

Arrival of Chinese vaccines in Egypt. (Photo by Sui Xiankai / Xinhua via Getty Images)

Why has China been so slow in the beginning

The reality is that, as in the rest of the countries, China has had problems in the production and distribution of vaccines. In the first months there was not enough availability of them and the authorities could not start a mass vaccination that now they are carrying out.

Even if China would have kept all the doses it has exported, these are only represent 300 million, allowing 150 million people to be immunized. In the Chinese case, they would have been used to vaccinate just over 10% of the population, so there would continue to be a high shortage.

Another problem China is facing is the rejection of the population to be vaccinated. Although anyone can go to a vaccination center and after queuing to get the dose, there are many people who do not consider it a priority because the borders are closed and they do not plan to travel.

It must be remembered once again that in such a gigantic country only 91,000 cases and 4,636 deaths have been reported, Therefore, it is not considered socially as the serious threat that it has shown to be in the European and American continents.

These difficulties are somewhat slowing down immunization in the country, which is progressing very fast, since it is necessary to be aware of the magnitude of vaccinating a population that is larger than the sum of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. Thus, the process continues and the goal of preventing the spread of the virus is closer every day.

