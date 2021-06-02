China would be hit hardest by prolonged JBS shutdown

(Bloomberg) – The biggest hit by a prolonged shutdown of global meat supplier JBS SA could be China, as the country is the world’s largest buyer of beef and accounts for nearly a third of the producer’s export earnings.

China is also a major market for beef shipments from Australia, where a devastating cyberattack has paralyzed JBS slaughterhouse operations since the weekend, along with all of its plants in the United States and at least one in Canada. China’s beef prices are already close to a record, and any prolonged supply disruption could drive prices up even further and exacerbate fears of food inflation.

JBS, the world’s largest meat producer, said it has made “significant” progress in solving the attack and most of the facilities will be operational by Wednesday. It is not yet clear which plants will be operating again, and there is a possibility that some places will face meat shortages and increases in retail prices. Operations at the Longford plant in the Australian state of Tasmania will resume on Friday.

“The fact that JBS is out of service for such a long period of time is going to be a problem for the system, as it is a very large company,” Matt Journeaux, secretary of the Queensland branch of the Australasian Meat Industry Employees union. “Once that product is no longer available in the international market, it will surely have an impact.”

It is not a risk that Beijing will take lightly. Food security has been at the forefront of China’s political agenda, especially on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party this year. Floods, epidemics and trade tensions have increased pressure on the government to guarantee food supplies, with efforts ranging from increasing production to boosting imports. However, prices for pork, the nation’s staple food, have fallen, which may counter some of these fears.

São Paulo-based JBS has facilities in 20 countries. The company is Australia’s largest meat and food processor and its Dinmore plant is the largest beef plant in the southern hemisphere. In the US, JBS plants account for nearly a quarter of the US beef supply.

While Beijing has banned products from several Australian slaughterhouses amid mounting bilateral political tensions, JBS remains China’s top supplier of beef. Globally, Asia is the destination for about half of JBS’s exports, with China representing 31%, Japan 11% and South Korea around 8%.

