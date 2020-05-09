Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed concern about the coronavirus threat in North Korea and offered to help the neighboring country.

Xi Jinping was responding to a message received from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Chinese state media reported that the message congratulated Xi on China’s apparent success in fighting covid-19.

The government of North Korea maintains that not a single case of the infection has been recorded thereAlthough analysts doubt that this is possible.

The hermetic country has a fragile health system, and experts fear it could quickly be overwhelmed by even a small outbreak of covid-19.

In his “verbal message of thanks”, President Xi expressed his high appreciation for Kim Jong-un’s support for China during the outbreak and for expressing “personal attention to the pandemic situation and people’s health” in Korea del Norte, according to state media.

Xi called for more efforts on strengthen cooperation and prevent the spread of the coronavirus and said China was “ready to continue to provide assistance (to North Korea) within its own capacity in the fight against covid-19.”

On Friday, North Korean state media reported that Kim had sent a verbal message to the president in which “he congratulated him, with great recognition that he was seizing an opportunity for victory in the war against an unprecedented epidemic.”

Kim Jong-un disappeared from public view for 20 days, before visiting a factory on May 2. .

Kim Jong-un was recently missing from public view for 20 days and did not attend his grandfather’s birthday commemoration – one of the biggest events of the year.

Some reports claimed that he was “seriously ill”, or even dead.

But then he turned up at a fertilizer factory on May 2, apparently in good health.

On Wednesday, the South Korean Intelligence Service told a parliamentary committee that there were no signs that the rumors about Kim’s ill health were true.

“He was carrying out his duties normally out of the public eye,” Kim Byung-kee, a member of the committee, later told reporters.

Lawmakers said the North Korean leader’s absence may have been due to an outbreak of covid-19 that authorities in Pyongyang had not reported.