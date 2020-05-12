China is committed to Phase 1 of the trade agreement with the United States and is working to fulfill its promise to increase purchases of US products, even though the pace of goods acquisition has been constrained by the coronavirus outbreak, said three Chinese sources.

Under Phase 1 of the agreement, signed in January, Beijing has pledged to acquire at least $ 200 billion in additional US goods and services over two years and Washington has agreed to step up tariffs on Chinese products in stages.

But U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to terminate the deal if China fails to meet its purchase commitments.

In April, Chinese imports of US products dropped 11.1% in dollars compared to the previous year, influenced by weaker domestic demand due to the epidemic.

U.S.-China tensions have increased with the coronavirus outbreak, with Trump blaming the Asian country for causing thousands of deaths and millions of jobs lost in the U.S.

Chinese officials have discussed on several occasions in recent months how to fully comply with Chinese commitments, two officials in Beijing said on Tuesday who are familiar with the situation.

“If the two sides are working in the same positive direction, in the months when purchases do not reach the defined quotas, they may be complemented in other months,” said one of them.

The Chinese Times, a Chinese state-controlled tabloid, said on Monday that unnamed advisers close to the talks suggested that officials in the Asian country would resume the possibility of renegotiating a new trade pact.

The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China. Although he is not an official spokesman for the party, it is believed that the views of the Global Times reflect, at times, those of its leaders.

In an apparent show of goodwill, China’s Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday a list of 79 US products eligible for exemptions from retaliatory tariffs imposed at the height of the trade war.

