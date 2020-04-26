The extension of the mandatory quarantine announced by President Alberto Fernández will not only allow for an expansion of the official strategy to flatten the curve of those infected with COVID-19. It will also help to save precious time to get the necessary supplies to mitigate the virus for a serious matter: China will not send the 1,500 respirators that Argentina had requested and now the Government will bet heavily on national production to cover that gap in a race against clock in the advance of the pandemic.

Argentina today has some 700 respirators to care for seriously ill COVID-19, but epidemiologists believe that At least 3,000 devices will be needed to handle a spike in infections. That is, if that massive wave of coronavirus sufferers occurs around the middle or end of May, the time remaining to get the remaining 2,300 respirators is not too long.

“There is a general lack of respirators in the world and China will not be able to supply the 1,500 we have requested, so the Government’s commitment will be to strengthen the national industry. This is not a problem with China or anything imagined at the diplomatic level, “explained the official from the Ministry of Health.

There was much speculation that some of the flights that went to China brought the 1,500 respirators. However, these flights never arrived and with the best of luck, Argentina will be able to bring 300 respirators that it plans to buy not from the Chinese state but from private companies in that country. Alberto Fernández had requested last March by means of a letter to Xi Jinping the delivery of 1,500 respirators. The issue was later discussed at a meeting that the President held with Chinese Ambassador Zou Xiaoli. But in recent days, Chinese diplomacy informed him that unfortunately they will not be able to meet that requirement. At the Chinese embassy in Buenos Aires, they were hermetic in the face of inquiries from Infobae about the topic.

From the Government they only assure that the prices in China to obtain a respirator are exorbitant: they come to offer equipment for $ 50,000 or higher values.

There is a harsh commercial pulse among many countries to obtain these extremely important devices at the time when COVID-19 becomes more intense in patients and artificial assistance is needed to breathe. The United States, several countries in Europe and Asia are fighting in China for the acquisition of these devices in a fierce trade war and the capacity of the Chinese is limited at the moment. To this is added that there are components (special valves) of this equipment that are manufactured in Germany and other countries in Europe, making the manufacturing process even more complicated.

Argentina will buy equipment in China at a rate of about USD 20,000 each, according to Health, although in the country it costs no more than USD 10,000 to manufacture respirators.

With this scenario quite complicated in terms of time and supplies, the President ordered the Ministry of Health to move forward with the purchase of respirators from national producers.

In Argentina There are at least three companies that manufacture these respirators, and the government is confident that by mid-May it will have the amount required to deal with a growing pandemic. With last night’s official data of more than 3,780 infected and 186 dead, Argentina begins to see that the COVID-19 curve could begin to escalate.

One of the central reasons why epidemiologists and health specialists recommend to the President to extend the quarantine is the need to flatten this rising curve, but also to be “well-standing” in health matters in the face of an eventual wave of infections. massive.

Alberto Fernández himself admitted that many respirators are needed even in the eventual critical situation in May. “We have already asked the three local companies that manufacture these respirators to multiply their efforts,” said the head of state on the matter. But he did not want to give details of what the State has today or what is missing.

The reality is that in this race against the clock the Ministry of Health commissioned the three companies that manufacture these respirators to speed up production. A global purchase will be made of the 2,100 national industry respirators that will be missing to complete the 3,000 devices planned. And the purchase will be made directly without going through any tender as stated in the Casa Rosada.

Patricio Keegan is one of the owners of the Tecme company manufactured in Córdoba these highly prized respirators in these times of pandemic.

“In the last 30 days we have increased our manufacturing capacity by 200% with more facilities and technical personnel and we hope to enable a new assembly line in a very short time to multiply that capacity,” Keegan told Infobae.

-Will they have the possibility of giving an immediate response to the State? This medium asked the Tecme referent.

“When the pandemic began in other parts of the world, we quickly made decisions that allowed us to scale production, but planning the incremental development of such a complex product takes weeks and is subject to the delivery of very specific components for its assembly. We have been working on a production plan based on the availability of local and international supplies, with weekly deliveries to the National Ministry of Health, “he said.

As it was known, at Tecme they continue to work intensively and in teams with their local suppliers and from different countries with the aim of guaranteeing the delivery of materials, and continuing to comply with the deliveries requested by the State.

The worldwide respirator shortage situation is not just China’s doing, Keegan says. “We are facing an unprecedented situation, where demand is very large. There are few companies that manufacture mechanical ventilators for intensive care rooms in the world. A respirator is life support and therefore must be safe and effective for use on patients. They are very specific components that are needed for its assembly, and many of them have delivery times of several weeks, “said the owner of Tecme.

Yesterday, Infobae He announced that the Tucuman company Pilot Endoscopy developed an artificial respirator and, according to its managers, the company has the capacity to manufacture 1,200 units in less than 45 days. This would be great news for Argentina at this time of emergency if it were not for a stumbling block: the firm from Tucumán needs final approvals from the province’s Ministry of Health and the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT). In addition, it would require a strong injection of financing that it does not have today.

Despite all this, the Government is convinced that they will be able to arrive on time, break the problems that China presented in the middle and have by the end of May with the 3,000 respirators necessary to face an eventual health crisis of COVID-19.