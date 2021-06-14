China will limit the power of wireless charging to a maximum of 50W

Wireless charging is increasingly present, especially in high-end mobiles. Xiaomi, one of the manufacturers that is betting the most on this technology, works on a 120W wireless charger. This power promises to charge a smartphone with a 4,000 mAh battery in just 15 minutes. However, China will ban the sale of this and other chargers that exceed a specific power rating.

According to MyDrivers, a report published on the website of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Technology confirms that wireless chargers do not they will be able to exceed 50 watts of power. This law will come into force on January 1, 2022, and will apply to those accessories that are produced, imported or used in the Asian country.

The draft, entitled ‘Interim Provisions on Radio Management of Wireless Charging Equipment (Power Transmission) (Draft Comments)’, mentions that this limitation You will avoid safety problems and interference with other radio frequency systems. The excess power of the wireless charging can cause possible risks in structures such as aviation, astronomical observation, etc.

A decision that could affect the global market

Introducing a new Xiaomi wireless charging base.

China’s ban could affect globally. Above all, considering that most wireless chargers are manufactured in the Asian country. Even so, China does not prohibit manufacturers from globally marketing chargers with powers greater than 50W.

50 watts is more than enough power to be able to charge a mobile quickly, but the decision of the Chinese Ministry overthrows the plans of companies like Xiaomi, which They already work on chargers with powers of 80 and 120W. This latest model, still in development, promises to charge a mobile battery in just 15 minutes.

Nowadays, wireless charging is not as powerful as wired charging, but it is more comfortable. The process of attaching a mobile to a base is much more intuitive than connecting a cable. Although wireless technology has its downsides, such as the possibility that the charging process stops when the terminal is moved slightly from the base, manufacturers are already looking for alternatives to offer a better experience.

Apple, for example, has a system of magnets called MagSafe that allows the charger to be attached magnetically to the iPhone. In this way, the back remains attached to the charger and makes it impossible to move the terminal out of the base. Other manufacturers, like OnePlus, go for vertical chargers that offer better support.

