China will improve subsidies to produce soybeans and corn: state media

Senators Discuss Use of SDRs; prod. industrial: Argentina Today

(Bloomberg) – In Argentina, the Senate Budget and Finance committee meets at 2pm to discuss the proposal of government legislators to use future special drawing rights (SDR) of the IMF for expenses related to Covid-19. Through a draft declaration, they request the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán not to apply those resources to the repayment of debt with the Fund and the Paris Club. The Cereal Exchange publishes its weekly report at 3pm. At 4pm, Indec publishes data for March on industrial production and construction activity. Internationally, US futures rise and shares operate mixed while investors evaluate corporate results and in anticipation of employment data in the major world economy. The 10-year Treasury yield is rising, the Bloomberg Dollar Index is weakening, and emerging market currencies are rising. London oil futures plummet below US $ 69 per barrel as traders assess uneven recovery in global demand ARS stable at 93.75 / USD on prior trading day Traded liquid + 0.1% to 158.63 / USD in previous day Country risk EMBI +7.3 to 1560 Reserves + USD59m to USD40.5mm Leliq rate at 7 days stable at 38% All events in local time INTERNATIONAL: The central bank of Brazil raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points and promised another rise of the same size next month in a further push for inflation to return to its target The bank on Wednesday raised the Selic to 3.5%, in line with estimates by all economists in a Bloomberg survey and guidance given by policymakers at their previous meeting in March If it delivers on its promise, the bank will have increased borrowing costs by 225 basis points to 4.25% in June Sudden US support for an exemption from patent protections for vac A COVID-19 turned to the World Trade Organization, setting the stage for potentially thorny negotiations on sharing the knowledge needed to increase global supplies of life-saving vaccines with the European Union and China signaling their willingness to participate in the debate after the announcement of the Biden administration, pharmaceutical executives reacted with anger and their share prices fell around the world TO BE PENDING: In Argentina: 11:30 am: President Alberto Fernández launches call for territorial development projects at an event in Puerto Madero2pm: Senate discusses proposal to use SDR funds in policies to alleviate the pandemic3pm: the Bs. As. Cereal Exchange publishes its weekly report 4pm: Indec publishes data for March on industrial and construction activity. Previous: 1.6% y / y and 22.7% y / y respectively International: 5pm: Fed publishes May financial stability report Fed Agenda: 10am: Williams (New York) speaks at event on company culture 11am: Kaplan (Dallas) speaks at event2pm: Mester (Cleveland) speaks at eventRelevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEuropeNEWS: Senators from Argentina seek control of IMF funds in defiance of GuzmánMercadoLibre sees a good use of value reserve in bitcoin purchaseArgentina reported a daily record of 663 deaths from Covid -19, total 65,865Argentina sold ARS53,700 million in local bills: MinistryArgentine vehicle sales in April for 29,876 unitsMarketFree Q1 net income exceeds estimates INDICES: At 9:28 am, this was the performance of the main indices: stable BRL vs USD a EUR 5.3538 + 0.4% vs USD at 1.2053 WTI Crude Futures -0.8% at $ 65.13 S & P 500 Futures + 0.2% Ibovespa Futures -0.1% Soy Futures + 1.1% at $ 587.47 / ton PREVIOUS CLOSE: BONUS / FX 3-month ROFEX futures stable at 101.64 / USD on May 05 NY 3-month futures stable at 102.19 / USD on May 05 USD / ARS stable at 93.75 / USD on May 05 Global Bond maturity 2030 stable at 35.73 cents on the dollarRATES / BCRAThe 7-day Leliq benchmark rate at 38% on May 05 Reserves + USD59m to USD40.5mm on May 05