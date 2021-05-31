China will allow up to three children to stop the fall in births

The results of the latest census prompted a change in birth control policy in China: Couples will now be able to have up to three children.

In 1979, the Chinese government implemented a strict birth control policy, which it prohibited having more than one child to families settled in urban populations. The measure known as the one-child policy was promoted as a counterweight to the population explosion encouraged by the Mao Zedong government, which led China to become the first country in the world to reach the one billion inhabitants in 1980.

Considered a flagrant violation of human and reproductive rights, the one-child policy was imposed through controversial economic programs designed to favor couples who met the norm through preferential access to health services, housing and cash transfers, intense family planning campaigns and even fines for those who they did not comply.

The entry into force of the measure also brought with it crimes such as forced abortions and sterilizations, especially recurrent in the less favored sectors, while some sectors of the upper class and political groups could ignore the measure without receiving any sanction.

Photo: Getty Images

According to China, which currently has 1,411 million inhabitants, the one-child policy avoided close to 400 million births from 1979 to 2015, when the government relaxed the regulations and authorized couples to have two children. However, the demographic impact at four decades The measure threatens the economic development of the most populous country on the globe.

It may interest you: The human sperm count drops dramatically and could cause an infertility crisis

The latest Chinese census results released in early May revealed an unprecedented trend in the national birth rate: according to the National Bureau of Statistics, the population growth in the last decade was barely 0.53% per year, a slowdown not recorded since the 1960s.

Hence, this May 31, the Chinese authorities decided to reform once again the birth policy, allowing a new maximum of up to three children per couple. According to President Xi Jinping, it is a measure that aims at three pillars: improving the population structure, promoting quality economic development and maintaining security and social stability.

Photo: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

If the trend continues, the booming Chinese economy could slow its growth in a couple of decades and face a problem similar to that of Japan and Western European countries, where the population pyramid is inverted and population decline will be imminent in the coming decades.

The deficit situation of births in developed countries leads to a crossroads: while the majority of formerly active workers They face aging, the fall in the birth rate puts extra pressure on the youngest.

Last March, the government approved a reform to increase retirement age as another measure to counteract the inverted pyramid that China will face in the coming decades. Despite being the most populous country in the world with 1,411 million inhabitants, the current trend could lead to India, with 1.38 billion people, to occupy the first place in the middle of the century.

Now read:

For the first time in history, there will be more deaths than births and the world’s population will drop dramatically

Japan will use artificial intelligence to help its citizens find a partner and increase the birth rate