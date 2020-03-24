China warns that risks of virus transmission persist

BEIJING / SHANGHAI, Mar 24 (.) – China cannot afford to let its guard down in the fight against the coronavirus, as the country remains at risk of sporadic infections as well as infections from abroad, a health representative said on Tuesday. .

Hubei, the epicenter of the virus in China, said on Tuesday it would ease restrictions on passengers leaving the province starting Wednesday, and the capital Wuhan will do so in April.

The move was taken despite the fact that the number of new infections in mainland China doubled on Monday, fueled by an increase in cases of people returning to the country from abroad.

My Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission, said at a press conference that “prevention and control work could not be relaxed yet.”

At the same conference, Wang Guiqiang, director of the infectious diseases department at Beijing First Hospital, said initial evaluations of the coronavirus showed that its infectious period was longer than that of SARS and the common flu.

China does not include asymptomatic or presymptomatic patients in its overall list of cases, raising concerns on social media that potentially infectious people may cause new outbreaks once travel restrictions are eased.

However, Wu Zunyou of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention said at the briefing that there was no risk that they would become a new source of transmission of the virus, noting that they had also been isolated.

