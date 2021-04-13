China warns online platform companies to cease all anti-competitive practices

BEIJING, Apr 13 (Reuters) – The Chinese market regulator, which just imposed a $ 2.75 billion fine on e-commerce giant Alibaba, said on Tuesday it had warned nearly three dozen companies operating on “platforms” to stop using any illegal practice such as forcing sellers to exclusively use their platform.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said it met with 34 companies, including Tencent, ByteDance and JD.com, and ordered them to carry out inspections themselves within a month, exposing themselves to ” severe penalties “in case of infraction.

This meeting was intended to “guide” the companies in their work, according to the statement. Despite what he described as a “positive” evolution of the platform economy in China, “the problems cannot be ignored and time cannot be wasted in correcting their practices in accordance with the law,” SAMR said.

On Saturday, the regulator imposed a record fine on Alibaba.

In February, China established new antitrust guidelines targeting Internet platforms that prohibited a number of behaviors, including forcing merchants to choose between the country’s main Internet operators, a common practice in the market.

Tuesday’s meeting was held by SAMR, as well as China’s cyberspace regulator and tax administration, according to a statement posted on the market regulator’s website.

(Reported by Tony Munroe and Sophie Yu; edited by Kim Coghill and Simon Cameron-Moore; translated by Flora Gómez at the Gdansk newsroom)