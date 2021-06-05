China wants to slow the rise of the yuan, but would avoid drastic measures: sources

By Kevin Yao

BEIJING, Jun 4 (Reuters) – China would lean towards gradual measures in slowing the yuan’s rise to deter speculators and help its exporters, avoiding drastic actions that could undermine its goal of liberalizing the currency and strengthening its peso at the level. global, sources said.

The yuan has gained nearly 12% against the dollar since May 2020, as China has led other economies in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the greenback has weakened, although recently it has been driven by inflows of foreign funds in bonds and stocks denominated in yuan.

But the renminbi fell more than 0.5% this week amid Beijing’s coordinated efforts to lower expectations for higher gains. A series of statements from authorities warned against speculation in the currency and regulators have taken steps to slow its advance.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has extensive tools to cool down one-way monetary bets and prevent the inflow of hot money, but it will exercise caution so as not to scare investors, said the sources, who advise the government.

The PBOC, under reformist governor Yi Gang, has tried to give market forces a bigger role in steering the yuan, as part of long-term changes to turn it into a more international currency, they said.

“The appreciation of the yuan will test the PBOC’s market-based approach, but the policy tools at the PBOC’s disposal will be sufficient to deal with it,” said one of the people, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

In a statement responding to questions from Reuters, the People’s Bank of China said it will not “use the exchange rate as a tool” and reiterated its managed floating currency regime based on market supply and demand, with reference to a basket of foreign exchange.

“The PBOC’s attitude to the exchange rate target is consistent and clear, that is, no one can accurately predict the exchange rate trend, exchange rate uncertainty is unavoidable, and two-way fluctuations are normal,” he added.

Monetary authorities fear that the rapid rise in the yuan could attract more hot money to sectors such as property, stocks and commodities, fueling asset bubbles, and any sudden reversal of inflows could hurt the economy.

They are also concerned about the impact on Chinese exports, which remain strong for now but could lose steam in the second half of the year as factories in other countries recover from the pandemic.

“We cannot allow the yuan to appreciate in only one direction. Otherwise there will be a vicious cycle as more capital inflows drive its rise and further rise leads to increased flows,” the deputy director told Reuters this week. from the economic policy commission in the China Political Science Association, Xu Hongcai.

“Over time, that could lead to domestic inflation and asset bubbles and affect domestic monetary policy. Too much appreciation will be bad for financial stability and bad for exports.”

The yuan is trading near a three-year high against the dollar and has recovered almost all of its losses since the start of the China-U.S. Trade war in early 2018. It is also close to its highest level since 2016 against a basket of currencies.

Reporting by Kevin Yao