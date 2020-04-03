BEIJING, Apr 3 (.) – China’s Ministry of Commerce pledged its support to help foreign-invested companies in the country return to business amid disruptions in global supply chains and falling demand. foreign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a document aimed at further stabilizing foreign investment in the country, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday it would aim to minimize the impact of the coronavirus on these investments, and further ease restrictions against foreign capital in China by reducing of the number of sectors in the so-called negative list.

“The rapid spread of the coronavirus abroad has caused a further negative impact on our efforts to attract foreign capital and the resumption of business by foreign-invested companies,” Zong Changqing, director of the foreign investment department of the ministry, told reporters. trade.

