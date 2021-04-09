China uses Bitcoin as a weapon to attack the dollar, according to Peter Thiel

Key facts:

Urge the United States to consider stricter regulation on cryptocurrencies.

He said that the pioneering cryptocurrency threatens fiat money, but most of all it threatens the dollar.

Peter Thiel, an investor in large projects such as PayPal and Facebook, is also known for his sympathy towards cryptocurrencies. But this Wednesday, April 7, he was surprised when he warned that bitcoin can be used by China as a financial weapon to harm the interests of the United States.

In a virtual forum organized by the Richard Nixon Foundation, Thiel said that bitcoin poses a threat to fiat currencies, especially the US dollar. In that sense, urged the United States government to consider stricter regulations on cryptocurrencies.

“I wonder if at this point, bitcoin should also be considered, in part, as a financial weapon of China against the United States,” Thiel said during his intervention. He added that, in the past, the Asian nation has indirectly tried to strengthen the role of the euro as a “partial” weapon to undermine the dollar.

Thiel, who is also a major investor in cryptocurrency companies, believes that, so far, China has failed in its efforts to weaken the dollar, so in a new effort, would be trying to raise the status of Bitcoin to achieve it.

From a geopolitical point of view, if China suddenly intends to manipulate Bitcoin, the United States must propose many contingency measures to meet such a challenge. Thus, considers it necessary for the US government to establish a control mechanism stricter for cryptocurrencies, Thiel noted during the event.

On the other hand, Thiel also referred to the renminbi or digital yuan, the central bank digital currency that China is creating. “It is not a real virtual currency, but a method of totalitarian control,” he added.

Hundreds of Twitter users have commented on the views expressed by the investor and many disagree with his views. In fact, among the expressions found, there are those who point out that, in reality, “bitcoin is a weapon of freedom against centralized control and state violence. It is not controlled by anyone ”.

There are also those who point out that the real “financial weapon against the United States is its Federal Reserve.” However, others agree with Thiel, considering that “most of the blockchain mining power is now in China or owned by China,” as user Phil wrote.

More regulation for Bitcoin?

Beyond Thiel’s requests regarding strict measures to regulate bitcoin, andThere are regulations that are generating a stir in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. According to what was reported by CriptoNoticias, these measures have to do with the new guidelines of the International Financial Action Group (FATF).

The body, made up of 37 countries and 2 regional organizations, has suggested prohibiting transactions to and from private wallets (self-custodians) when it comes to peer-to-peer or P2P transactions. According to the entity, countries must understand the “risks” of operations of this type. In the interest of States taking actions to “mitigate” P2P operations, the FATF suggestion is to limit them.

However, these guidelines violate the privacy of bitcoin users. According to Coin Center there are several pain points regarding the new FATF guidelines. One of them is that the organism places the responsibility of monitoring their users on cryptocurrency service providers. Then there is the FATF’s insistence on limiting the development of new technologies and solutions that facilitate privacy, as well as the need to identify the parties involved in P2P transactions.

For these reasons, at Peter Thiel’s request that the United States impose stricter measures to regulate the cryptocurrency ecosystem, it leads to thinking about what other measures regulators could impose beyond those they are establishing. What can come next?