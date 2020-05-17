China has asked trade companies and food processors to increase grain and oilseed stocks in the face of a possible second wave of coronavirus and worsening infection rates elsewhere raise concerns about global supply lines.

State and private grain negotiators, as well as food producers, were told to purchase higher volumes of soy, soy oil and corn during talks with China’s Ministry of Commerce in the past few days, three commercial sources told ..

“There is a possibility of a supply collapse due to coronavirus infections. For example, a port of origin or destination may close,” said a senior trader at one of China’s largest food processors, who spoke last week with officials to discuss shopping.

“They advised us to increase stocks, keep supplies higher than we normally have. Things don’t look good in Brazil,” he added, referring to China’s main soy supplier and a major meat exporter, whose number of cases of Covid-19 surpassed those of Spain and Italy.

A second source in China informed by a person who attended one of the meetings said that the Ministry of Commerce of China met with some state companies on Tuesday to discuss how to secure supplies during the pandemic.

“One of the main concerns is how the epidemic in South America may impact the supply (of beans) to China,” said the source.

China’s Ministry of Commerce did not respond to a request for comment on plans to increase food stocks.

Brazilian soybean shipments were postponed in March and April due to a combination of heavy rains and reduced labor as containment rules came into force because of the coronavirus, leading to a drop in Chinese soybean stocks to record lows.

Arrivals from Brazil have since recovered, but officials remain cautious about further interruptions.

In recent weeks, Chinese state-owned agricultural conglomerate COFCO and grain distributor Sinograin have increased purchases of soybeans and corn in the U.S. Beijing has also increased its import quota allocations to major grain buyers, paving the way for potential new purchases.

