BEIJING, Apr 9 (.) – China unveiled new measures on Wednesday to try to prevent “silent carriers” or asymptomatic coronaviruses from causing a second wave of infections, as the country reported another moderate increase in new confirmed cases.

Mainland China recorded 63 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, compared to 62 the day before, the country’s National Health Commission said. Of the total, 61 were travelers from abroad, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in China to 81,865.

While new infections have declined since their February peak, after China closed several cities and imposed strict travel restrictions, authorities have called for continued surveillance for fear of a new wave of infections.

In addition to curbing the influx of infected travelers from abroad, China’s other concern is managing people who are asymptomatic or carry the virus without clinical symptoms such as fever or cough.

China reported 56 new asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of these to 657. Registration of such infections began on April 1.

The Chinese State Council, or Cabinet, on Wednesday published new rules for the management of asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus, which some state media outlets call “silent carriers” of the virus.

Under the regulations, medical institutions must report the detection of asymptomatic cases within two hours of their discovery. Local governments must then identify all known close contacts in the case within 24 hours.

Asymptomatic patients will be in collective quarantine for 14 days and will be counted as confirmed cases if they begin to show symptoms. People who have had close contact with them should also be quarantined for two weeks.

Earlier this week, a new feature appeared on WeChat, Tencent’s ubiquitous mobile platform, allowing people to check whether they’ve ever sat on trains and planes near an asymptomatic carrier who later became a confirmed case.

These new measures have been introduced just as restrictions have been lifted on the departure of people from Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province and epicenter of the outbreak in China, after the confinement and closure of the city of more than two months.

(Information from Ryan Woo, Se Young Lee, Liangping Gao, Stella Qiu, Lusha Zhang, and Gabriel Crossley; translated by Tomás Cobos)