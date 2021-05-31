China to tighten environmental approval for polluting projects

Bloomberg

Central Bank minutes, unemployment, production; Mixed Futures: Chile Today

(Bloomberg) – US futures are mixed amid shorter trading hours due to the Memorial Day holiday and most stocks in Asia fell on signs that China’s economic recovery may be stabilizing. European stock markets fluctuate. The Bloomberg Dollar Index is little changed and emerging market currencies are advancing. Copper rises, CLP fell 0.7% on the week to close at 723.50 / USD. The S&P Ipsa advanced 4.4% last week; Read here Inside Andes, other FX columns and Chile Fixed Income weekly newsletter. 68.9% of people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 52.2% have both doses. All events in local time At 7:10 am, this was the performance of the main indices: Treasury Yield 10 years stable at 1.59% EUR stable vs USD at 1.2189 Active copper contract + 0.3% to $ 4.69 WTI crude futures + 1% at $ 67.01 Stable Bloomberg Commodities Index S&P 500 Stable Futures STOXX Europe 600 -0.1% Shanghai SE Composite + 0.4% INTERNATIONAL: Argentina will delay the payment of US $ 2.4 billion of Paris Club debt due on Monday and use a period of 60-day grace to try to reach an agreement with the group and avoid another default Peru’s presidential race is increasingly close, a week before the second round between Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, according to two opinion polls published on Sunday In a survey conducted by Ipsos and published in In the newspaper El Comercio, the leftist candidate Castillo would get 51.1% in the June 6 elections, compared to 48.9% for Fujimori Another poll conducted by the Institute of Peruvian Studies also showed a statistical tie between the two candidates China forced a banks to keep more foreign currencies in reserve for the first time in more than a decade, their most important measure so far to curb the rise of the yuan The country’s financial institutions will have to keep 7% of their currencies in reserve as of 15 June, according to a central bank statement This implies an increase of 2 percentage points, and the first increase of this type since 2007 NEWS: After announcements of higher spending, Dipres sets a new fiscal deficit target: MercuryRebaja VAT divides the market against the UF curve: Chile Fixed Income TO BE PENDING: In Chile: 8:30 am: BCCh 9am Minutes: April unemployment rate; its T. 10.6%, previous 10.4% 9am: Retail sales April; its T. 45%, previous 23.8% 9am: Manufacturing production April; its T. 7%, previous 3.9% 9am: Industrial production April; its T. 5.5%, previous 2.9% 9am: April copper production; without est., previous 491,720t In Chile this week: Jun. 1, 8:30 am: Imacec April; its T. -4% m / m, previous -1.6% m / m International: USA. It observes a national holiday, therefore it does not publish relevant macro data until June 1 Fed Agenda: No public events are planned until June 1 This week: June 2: Fed publishes Beige Book Relevant agendas: South America, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Europe COMMENT: The CPI for May would register a variation of 0 , 2% m / m, according to FynsaProyección is slightly below what surveys and market instruments project, all at 0.3% m / m “In this way, the interannual variation would reach 3.6%”, writes economist Chief of Fynsa Nathan Pincheria Higher incidents would come from the Transportation and Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco divisions CLOSING: EXCHANGE RATE: CLP + 0.7% to 723.5 per dollar COUNTRY RISK: -0.3bp to 67.86 basis points CLP vs Chamber 2 years + 1.2bps at 1.69% UF vs. 2-year Chamber stable at -1.29% BTP 2030 rate stable at 3.98% BTU 2026 rate -15bps to 0.22% 2-year inflation breakvens -0 , 1pb to 3,016% More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP