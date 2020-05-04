China It will begin testing payments in its new digital currency in four major cities starting next week, The Guardian newspaper quoted local media as saying. Read: US pressure on Mexico is shameful: SD Tribune

In recent months, China’s central bank has stepped up development of the e-RMB, which will become the first digital currency to be operated by a large economy.

Chinese citizens will have a way to pay through a digital currency. Photo: Pixabay

Testing has reportedly begun in several cities, including Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu, as well as a new area south of Beijing, Xiong’an, and areas that will host some of the events for the Beijing Winter Olympics. 2022.

Read: US reiterates that coronavirus came from a laboratory in China

Read: Mexico stops renewable energy operation by COVID-19

State-run media outlet China Daily said it had been formally adopted into cities’ monetary systems, with some government employees and public servants receiving their wages in digital currency starting in May.

Some reports also claim that companies like McDonald’s and Starbucks have agreed to be part of the test, however, in a statement, Starbucks told The Guardian that it was not a participant.

Digital payment platforms are already widespread in China, such as Alipay, owned by Alibaba’s Ant Financial, and WeChat Pay, owned by Tencent, but they do not replace the existing currency.

Xu Yuan, an associate professor at Peking University’s National Development Research Institute, told CCTV television that because cash transactions were offline and transaction data from existing payment platforms were scattered , the central bank was unable to monitor cash flow in real time.

“Although there are few changes from the perspective of user use, from the perspective of central bank supervision, future forms of finance, payments, corporate and social governance, etc., this is the most important thing.”

On April 17, the People’s Bank of China digital currency research institute, which is developing the system, said that research and development of a digital renminbi was “steadily advancing” and that high-level design, Research and functional development and debugging had been largely completed, according to a CCTV report.

According to reports, the advance of the digital currency was fueled by Facebook’s announcement in June that it intended to launch one.

The sovereign digital currency, which will be pegged to the national currency, has been in development for a few years, but in August the bank said it was “almost ready.” However, the following month, the bank’s governor, Yi Gang, said there was no timetable for the release.

“A sovereign digital currency provides a functional alternative to the dollar settlement system and mitigates the impact of any sanction or threat of foreclosure at both the country and company level,” the China Daily report said last week. “

It can also facilitate integration into the globally traded currency markets with a reduced risk of politically inspired disruptions. “

A decline in cash usage is expected to continue amid the growing popularity of digital payment platforms and people to avoid physical contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

.