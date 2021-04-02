China to strengthen restrictions on online education and video games for minors

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Education will strengthen regulations to protect children’s sleep by limiting online education and game services, the ministry said on Friday.

In a statement on the ministry’s website, it said online education companies should not offer live-streamed courses for minors after 9 p.m. local time.

The ministry also said companies should not offer online video game services for minors between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. local time.

“Sleep is essential to promote brain development, bone growth, eye protection, physical and mental health, and improve the learning capacity and efficiency of elementary and middle school students,” he said.

Investors have increased their bets in China’s online education sector, which has attracted growing interest after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a widespread shift to remote learning.

Top companies include GSX, Yuanfudao, which is backed by Tencent, and Zuoyebang, which is supported by Alibaba.

China has also stepped up its efforts to regulate the online video game industry, citing concerns about potentially violent and addictive games, putting pressure on companies like Tencent and Netease.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Sophie Yu, Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)