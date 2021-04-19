China to strengthen energy use monitoring in steel and aluminum sectors

Apr 19 (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Industry said on Monday that this year it will collect energy consumption records from key companies in energy-intensive industries such as steel, aluminum and cement. to help promote conservation and efficiency.

These will include details of production and capacity in 2020 and total energy consumption, detailed by coal, natural gas, electricity and renewable energies, showed a document from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The move comes as some aluminum smelters in Inner Mongolia have cut production to meet regional energy consumption targets and the steel city of Tangshan called for production cuts of 30% to 50% for the majority. of its mills this year to help China meet its 2030 emissions targets.

The ministry also said on its website that it will carry out inspections to ensure that tiered electricity pricing systems for the aluminum, steel and cement sectors are being implemented correctly.

