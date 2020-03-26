With China slowly returning to normal and trying to overcome the coronavirus outbreak once and for all, theaters in the Asian country have announced that they will reopen their doors with the re-release of ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Avatar’. Precisely the film directed by James Cameron was dethroned last year as the highest grossing film in history by ‘Avengers: Endgame’, after the latter reached $ 2.795 million at the worldwide box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, along with the re-release in the coming weeks of the four films of the Avengers and Avatar, there will also be ‘Origin’ and ‘Interstellar’, two films directed by Christopher Nolan that in 2010 and 2014 grossed 70 and 122, 6 million dollars in China.

It is estimated that 600 to 700 Chinese cinemas reopened their doors last weekend, many of them from small chains located in more remote regions that were not so affected by the virus. It is expected that in the next few weeks it will be the turn for the big national cinema chains, although there is still no specific date.

In addition, last week an agreement was reached between Chinese studios and distributors whereby cinemas will be allowed to release previous box office hits like ‘The Wandering Earth’, a film that grossed nearly $ 700 million. Under the agreement, theaters will retain 100% of ticket revenue, without imposing the usual 43% going to studios in a “charity effort” to help their partners stay on their feet.

All of these reruns are expected to boost the Chinese film economy. For example, films like ‘Titanic’ (re-released in 3D in 2012) generated as much as $ 145 million at the Chinese box office, while in 2018 Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 film ‘Chihiro’s Journey’ grossed close to 70 million dollars. In addition, with this re-release there is no doubt that both Avatar and Endgame will take hold as the highest grossing films in all history.

China slowly finds its way out of this global pandemic, progressively removing restrictions on hundreds of millions of people and allowing, among other things, the more than 60 million residents of Hubei province to resume their travels and reopen their businesses. , be they shops, shopping centers or restaurants.