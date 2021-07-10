China to remove 25 Didi apps from stores as it steps up offensive

BEIJING, Jul 9 (.) – China’s cyberspace administration said on Friday it will remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi Global Inc from app stores as the government steps up its crackdown on the massive transportation platform.

The apps in question used data illegally collected by Didi and include data from its delivery service, camera device and financial services, the China Cyberspace Administration said in a statement.

Last week, just days after Didi went public on the New York Stock Exchange, the Chinese regulator ordered app stores to remove Didi’s main transportation app.

He also urged the firm to stop registering new users while launching an investigation against the company, citing national security and the public interest.

Shares in Didi trimmed their gains to about 4% after the last announcement on Friday, after having risen more than 9%.

The company lost about $ 21.5 billion in market value in three sessions this week on fears of the fallout from Beijing’s increased scrutiny on domestic tech companies and firms listed abroad.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tom Daly; additional reporting by Samuel Shen; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)