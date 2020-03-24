China to lift travel restrictions in Hubei province, including Wuhan

The Chinese city of Wuhan (center), the focus of the COVID-19 epidemic, will lift travel restrictions on April 8 after more than two months of confinement, authorities announced Tuesday.

The measure will apply to the rest of Hubei province starting Wednesday, March 25. At the beginning only the inhabitants considered healthy will be able to move freely.

This area, populated by 56 million inhabitants, was quarantined in late January. But the restrictions have been progressively lifted since President Xi Jinping’s visit in March.

The number of new cases was very low in recent weeks in Hubei, although on Tuesday the Ministry of Health reported additional contagion in Wuhan.

People who want to enter or leave Hubei or Wuhan will be able to do it, as long as they present a “green” QR code on the mobile phone. It is issued by the authorities and certifies that you are not infected with the new coronavirus.

For the moment the schools will remain closed in the province.

Nationally, China reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 74 of which were from people who came from abroad, raising fears of a new wave of infections.

Seven deaths were also recorded, all of them in Wuhan, according to the official balance of the Ministry of Health.

427 imported cases have already been detected in China. Almost all the new infections on Chinese soil are from people returning or coming from abroad, now that the epidemic seemed to be under control in the country.

Many cities have adopted strict rules to quarantine newcomers, such as Beijing.

Starting Monday, all international flights to Beijing must first stop at another Chinese airport, where passengers undergo medical tests.

Beijing authorities announced on Tuesday that anyone arriving in the city will undergo a biological screening test starting Wednesday.

With more than 80,000 cases and 3,277 deaths officially registered, China is the second most affected country in the world by the new coronavirus after Italy.