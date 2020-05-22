China will increase spending to revive its economy, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and curb the growing destruction of jobs, said the country’s top economic official, who did not present massive stimuli such as those launched by the United States or Japan.

In a speech to lawmakers, Prime Minister Li Keqiang said that Beijing would not set a target for economic growth this year – a feature common in government plans – to focus on fighting COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The battle against the pandemic “is not yet over,” said Li, who urged the country to “redouble our efforts” to revive the compromised economy.

The pandemic started in Wuhan, a city in the center of the country, in December and led the government to isolate cities with a combined population of 60 million people. This is in addition to tensions facing the ruling Communist Party, such as anti-government protests in Hong Kong and a tariff war with Washington.

China has reported 83,000 infections and 4,634 deaths and was the first economy to paralyze factories, shops and flights to combat the virus. It was also the first nation to reactivate in March, but continues to struggle to regain its activity.

Private sector analysts believe that up to 30% of China’s urban workforce, about 130 million people, lost their jobs at least temporarily. Up to 25 million jobs could permanently disappear this year, they added.

The government budget deficit could be increased by 1 trillion yuan ($ 140 billion) this year to help meet its goal of creating 9 million urban jobs, Li said. This is in line with expectations of higher spending, but it would be just a fraction of the more than $ 1 trillion stimulus packages launched in the United States, Japan and Europe.

“These are extraordinary measures for an unusual moment,” the prime minister said in a televised address to the entire nation.

According to Li, Beijing has not set a growth target because of the “great uncertainty” of the pandemic and to allow authorities to focus on other goals.

In the first quarter of the year, the world’s second largest economy shrank 6.8% from a year earlier after factories, travel and other business sectors came to a standstill to curb infections. Forecasts point to non-existent or very low growth this year, compared to 6.1% in 2019, which was already the lowest figure in recent decades.

The large deficit “indicates significant political support for the national recovery,” Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics said in a report.

But Beijing is reluctant to launch stimuli that would add to China’s already high debt and would place yet another burden on the financial system, Kuijs added.

Li also pledged to work with Washington to fulfill the trade truce signed in January in its dispute over Beijing’s technological ambitions and its trade surplus. The official did not offer further details, but United States President Donald Trump has threatened to revoke the agreement if China does not acquire more US exports.

The relationship with Washington was further strained by Trump’s accusations that the nation was to blame for the global spread of the virus.

Also on Friday, the Chinese government announced that the military budget, the world’s second largest behind the US, will rise 6.6% to 1.3 trillion yuan ($ 178 billion). This item excludes, for example, the acquisition of weapons systems.

The annual session of the Chinese National People’s Congress, a ceremonial body, is held under intense controls against COVID-19. Officials offer telematic press conferences instead of meeting face-to-face with reporters. For their part, journalists must undergo laboratory screening tests before entering the press center.

Lawmakers are expected to revive stalled efforts to impose a national security law in Hong Kong this year. The move, an indication of Beijing’s determination to tighten its grip on semi-autonomous territory, sparked criticism among opposition figures there and Trump’s threat to withdraw the city’s preferential trade status.

Li did not offer further details, but Beijing has pushed to impose measures on the territory such as punishments for not respecting the Chinese flag and greater patriotic education in schools.

The decision appears to be motivated by anti-government protests that began in June in response to the proposal for an extradition law and then expanded their demands and demands for greater democracy.