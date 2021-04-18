China to expand testing with digital yuan: central bank deputy governor

BOAO, Apr 18 (Reuters) – China will expand the digital yuan experiments to more cities, but there is no specific timetable for its official implementation, central bank deputy governor Li Bo told the Boao Forum on Sunday.

China is one of the pioneers in the global race for the central bank to launch digital currencies and last year started trials in several cities, including Suzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xiong’an.

Li said tests have shown that the issuance and distribution mechanism of the digital yuan, or e-CNY, is compatible with the existing financial system and helps minimize the impact on the banking sector.

Next, China will continue to improve the e-CNY ecosystem, improve its security and reliability, and establish a set of legal and regulatory frameworks, Li said.

At the Beijing Winter Olympics next year, Chinese citizens and foreign visitors will use e-CNY, the official said.

