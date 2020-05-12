China’s Ministry of Finance announced a list of 79 products that it will exempt from additional tariffs when imported from the United States.

This is the second round of tariff exemptions published by China after September 2019, which included agricultural raw materials such as soy or pork -Pekin promised to multiply its purchases of this type of goods from the United States- or petrochemicals.

The new list includes, among others, minerals rare earth, aircraft radar equipment, semiconductor parts, medical disinfectants, various precious metals or chemical and petrochemical products.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance In China, the cancellation of these additional charges will take effect on May 19 and will be active for one year.

The importers Those who want to take advantage of this initiative must request it from the General Administration of Customs for the next six months.

This announcement comes at a time when the conflicts between Beijing and Washington have been exacerbated by the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19, which in China seems controlled while in the United States it continues to cause a high number of cases and deaths, so the main visible heads of the Government, starting with the President, Donald trump, blame the Asian country for the appearance of the virus.

Trump recently threatened to break the so-called ‘first phase’ of the trade agreement between the two countries, signed in January, if China does not fulfill its promises to increase its imports of American products.

The US president has also ruled out renegotiating the conditions of that pact, which contemplates the reduction in half (from 15 percent to 7.5 percent) of the additional fees taxes on Chinese products valued at $ 120 billion.

However, the pandemic and the problems it has created in global supply chains and production have caused China to still be a long way from reaching agreed purchasing figures.

Meanwhile, the negotiating teams of both powers continue to negotiate: on December 8, the Chinese vice premier Liu He he spoke to the US Treasury secretary again, Steven Mnuchin, and with the representative of Foreign Trade of that country, Robert Lighthizer.

Although, as usual, hardly any details about the conversation or about the state of the business relationships, the Chinese state press did disclose that “both parties agreed (…) to create a favorable atmosphere and conditions for the implementation of the‘ first phase ’of the trade agreement between China and the United States and strive to (achieve) positive results.”

