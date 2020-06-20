China will create a « national security body » in Hong Kong, according to the text of a controversial bill prepared by the Chinese Parliament and released on Saturday by the Xinhua news agency.

The text also foresees that the law in preparation takes precedence over the laws of the former British colony, which would conflict with it, according to the project that the communist regime is preparing to impose, despite calls from Western countries that claim to fear the end of the autonomy of the territory.

