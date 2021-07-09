China to crash a fleet of rockets in 2031 to deflect asteroid Bennu

A team of scientists from the China National Center for Space Sciences have presented a plan to launch a fleet of rockets into space to practice deflecting an asteroid from Earth to save humanity in a hypothetical apocalyptic outcome. The study has been funded by the Chinese government.

Its target is the asteroid Bennu, a body shaped like a spinning top 492 meters wide. whose orbit will take it 7.5 million kilometers from Earth from 2175-2199. After this time, the space rock will be classified as dangerous, and Scientists have predicted that it will have a 1 in 2,700 chance of hitting Earth. If it did, it could kill millions of people. Y Bennu could hit our planet in about a century.

Researcher Li Mingtao and his colleagues at the National Center for Space Sciences in Beijing were commissioned to discover how China can intervene and try to make sure humans don’t follow the path of dinosaurs whose asteroid was about 10 km wide.

How to avoid mass destruction

However, even if it is soon, Chinese researchers believe it is a good opportunity to put simulations into practice to deflect potentially dangerous threats from our planet. It would take a tremendous amount of kinetic energy to change the course of a giant asteroid. They do not consider using nuclear weapons, since the cure would be worse than the disease, as they say, since the rock could be divided into multiple pieces that would increase the risk of them hitting the earth’s surface. There is a more practical solution.

Their computer simulations suggest that the simultaneous impact of 23 ‘Long March 5’ rockets, weighing 900 tons each, could properly deflect the asteroid Bennu about 10,000 kilometers from its course.