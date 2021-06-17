China to conquer space … 3 astronauts arrive at a station under construction

JIUQUAN, China. A manned ship docked Thursday at the China’s new space station at the beginning of a three-month mission, a milestone for the Asian giant’s ambitious space program.

The Shenzhou-12 capsule it connected with the Tianhe space station module, Celestial Harmony in Chinese, about six hours after taking off from the Jiuquan launch center at the edge of the Gobi desert.

The three astronauts, two veterans and one traveling into space for the first time, will be the first to inhabit the main module of the orbital port, where they will conduct experiments, test equipment and prepare the station to receive two additional modules next year.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Biden calls on NATO to face ‘challenges’ from Russia and China

Mission brings the number of astronauts to 14 put into orbit by Beijing since its first manned mission in 2003. China is the third country to do so alone after the former Soviet Union and the United States. Of those, two were women and although the first crew of the orbital station will be entirely male, it is expected that the future will also host women.

The crew members, already in their spacesuits, were dismissed by the commander of the Chinese manned space program, other uniformed personnel and a crowd of children waving flowers and flags and singing patriotic songs. The spacecraft, powered by a Long March-2F Y12 rocket, took off at 9:22 a.m. with near-perfect visibility.

The rocket separated from its propellants approximately within two minutes of flight, which was followed by the junction surrounding Shenzhou-12 on top of the rocket. After about 10 minutes, the capsule separated from the upper section and extended its solar panels shortly after entering orbit.

In the six hours that followed, about a half dozen adjustments were made to align the capsule for docking at the Tianhe, around 4 p.m.

UPDATE: Three astronauts will be stationed in the central module of the #Tianhe space station for three months and will carry out the recycling and life support system, supply of space materials, extravehicular operations, and in-orbit maintenance. pic.twitter.com/24zIbeT5f0 – Chinese Embassy in Mexico (@EmbChinaMex) June 16, 2021

Travel time was reduced from the two days it took to reach previous experimental space stations as a result of “a lot of advancements and innovations,” Deputy Director of Mission Design Gao Xu told state broadcaster CCTV .

Among the improvements is the increase in automated and remotely controlled systems that should “significantly relieve the pressure on astronauts,” he said.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Fighting climate change and challenges from China and Russia, the other promises of the G7

The mission is the third of 11 planned for next year to add more sections to the station, send crews and supplies. Three more astronauts and a capsule with supplies will arrive in three months.

China does not participate in the International Space Station, in large part because of the United States’ objections to the secrecy of Beijing’s space programs and its close ties to the military. However, China has increased its cooperation with Russia and other countries, and its post could continue to operate longer than the ISS, which is reaching the end of its useful life.

Last month, China landed a probe with an explorer robot, Zhurong, on Mars and earlier brought the same equipment to the lesser-known side of the Moon, from where it brought the first lunar samples to Earth since the 1970s.

After the launch of Tianhe in april, the rocket that took it into space returned to Earth in an uncontrolled way, generating criticism that China rejected. Typically, discarded rocket modules re-enter the atmosphere shortly after lift-off to fall into the water, and do not enter orbit.

The rocket used on Thursday is different and returning parts are expected to burn long before they can create danger, said Ji Qiming, deputy director of the China Manned Space Flight Agency.

asc