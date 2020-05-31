China announced a plan with which it hopes to build its own International Space Station to compete with the current one. “data-reactid =” 12 “> China announced a plan with which it hopes to build its own International Space Station to compete with the current one.

As reported by the Spacenews site, the Asian giant's plan is to build the science lab and put it in orbit by 2023.

The process to assemble the space base will be through 11 different rocket launches, which will be sent from the year 2021 to finish the assembly at the end of 2023.

Zhou Jianping, who is chief designer of China's human space flight program, said the new space laboratory will be built to compete with the International Space Station (ISS).

On the other hand, the main module that would carry inside all the scientific equipment that the space laboratory will have will be launched in March of next year.

China to Build Its Own Space Station in 2023

The next Chinese Space Station will have three 66-ton modules, where 3 astronauts will live for 6 months and will rotate over time.