May 21, 2020 | 5:48 pm

China warned on Thursday that it would retaliate if the US Congress agrees to impose sanctions against it for its alleged responsibility in the COVID-19 epidemic.

“We are resolutely opposed to these projects and will adopt a firm response and retaliatory measures,” Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the National Popular Assembly (ANP), warned the press.

In Washington, Republican senators on May 12 introduced a bill that would give President Donald Trump the power to impose sanctions on China if Beijing does not provide a “full report” on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “COVID-19 Liability Law” would authorize President Trump to impose sanctions such as the asset freeze, the travel ban and visa revocation, as well as restrictions on loans to Chinese companies and the ban on listing Chinese companies in the United States stock markets.

It would also require a certification that China closed all “wet markets” that have the potential to expose humans to health risks, and that it release all Hong Kong defenders of democracy arrested after the pandemic, the senator said Republican Lindsey Graham, promoter of the bill.

The accusations against China are a discourse that is spreading among the US administration because they affirm that the Chinese authorities were ignorant for having been slow to alert the world to the epidemic and to have hidden its scope.

In response, Beijing accuses Washington of turning it into a scapegoat.

“It is not responsible or moral to hide your own problems by accusing others,” said Zhang, spokesman for the Chinese parliament, on the eve of the opening of the ANP’s annual session. “We will never accept unjustified claims or claims for compensation,” he warned.