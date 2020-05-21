Beijing, China.

China warned Thursday that it would take “retaliatory measures” if the US Congress adopts sanctions against Beijing for his alleged responsibility in the epidemic of the COVID-19.

“We are resolutely opposed to these projects and will adopt a firm response and retaliatory measures” if they are adopted, the spokesman for the National People’s Congress (ANP, Chinese parliament), Zhang Yesui, warned the press.

READ MORE: Trump insists on “normalization” as coronavirus expands in America

In Washington, Republican senators presented a bill that would give the president Donald trump the power to impose sanctions on China if Beijing does not provide a “full report” on the pandemic of COVID-19.

THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IN THE WORLD

The disease appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, a city in the center of China, which was finally quarantined from January 23 for a period of two and a half months.

Meanwhile, the pandemic It spread throughout the world, contaminating more than 5 million people, of whom almost 330,000 died.

READ MORE: Researchers detect in Spain a strain of coronavirus that barely affected other countries

The Trump administration accuses the Chinese authorities of having been slow to alert the world to the epidemic and of having concealed its breadth.

The President of the United States and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, openly suspect that Beijing concealed an alleged accident in a virology laboratory in Wuhan, which would have been the cause of the pandemic.

In response, Beijing accuses Washington of turning it into a scapegoat.

USA THE MOST AFFECTED BY COVID-19

United States It is by far the country most affected by the epidemic. “It is not responsible or moral to hide your own problems by accusing others,” said Zhang, on the eve of the opening of the ANP’s annual session. “We will never accept unjustified claims or claims for compensation,” he warned.

READ MORE: China Detects Different Symptoms in Recent Covid-19 Cases

The contagion practically stopped at China, where the last balance is about 83,000 infections, of which 4,634 were fatal.

.