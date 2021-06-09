China, the shadow protagonist of Biden’s European tour

Joe Biden, at an employment meeting in the Oval Office last April. (Photo: Patrick Semansky via AP)

Without participating in any meetings, China will be the protagonist in the shadow of the European tour of US President Joe Biden, who wants to get clearer support from his allies for his main international priority: the intense competition between Washington and Beijing.

The president begins his first trip abroad this Wednesday with an express objective, to rekindle the transatlantic alliance after four years of tensions, and another tacit, to convince Europeans to collaborate more closely with him in what he has described as an “extreme competition” with the Asian giant.

Biden has a huge interest in leaving this trip with a strong sense of transatlantic unity in relation to Beijing, ”Charles Kupchan, former European adviser to former President Barack Obama (2009-2017), told ..

A tale of two blocks

In Cornwall (United Kingdom), where he will attend the G7 summit, and in Brussels, where he will hold meetings with NATO and the leaders of the European Union (EU), Biden will sell his allies the story of two blocks that he has already outlined. in February, during the Munich Security Conference.

This speech goes beyond the pragmatic arguments about the inconvenience of China’s unstoppable rise on the economic level, and poses an almost epic duel between democracies and autocracies like the one managed from Beijing.

“Will the alliances and democratic institutions that designed so much of the last century be able to demonstrate their capacity against modern threats and adversaries? I think the answer is yes, and this week, in Europe, we have the opportunity to prove it, ”wrote Biden on Saturday, in a colu …

