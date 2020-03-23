China tests a vaccine for the new coronavirus with a hundred volunteers

China has begun clinical trials of a new coronavirus vaccine with about 100 volunteers, as several countries participate in a race against the clock to find a way to combat the pathogen, according to a local press report.

The 108 volunteers, divided into three groups, received their first injections on Friday, the English newspaper Global Times reported Monday.

Ages 18-60, they are all from Wuhan City, where COVID-19 was identified in December before spreading worldwide.

On Sunday, a source involved in these tests confirmed to . on condition of anonymity the start of the experiments.

The country’s health officials gave the human experiments a green light on March 17, the day its US health authorities announced the first test of a COVID-19 vaccine in Seattle with 45 adult volunteers.

Chinese volunteers will be accompanied for six months.

There is currently no vaccine or approved treatment for the virus, which to date has killed more than 14,000 people worldwide.

The announcement of the vaccine tests comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and China over the pandemic, as President Donald Trump accused Beijing of being partly responsible for the spread of the “Chinese virus,” an expression that it deeply irritated the Asian giant.

In a decidedly nationalistic tone, an editorial in the Global Times last week said “developing a vaccine is a battle that China cannot afford to lose.”

Multinational pharmaceutical companies pledged Thursday to develop a COVID-19 vaccine “anywhere in the world,” in an estimated time of at least 12 to 18 months.

For its part, Russia has announced that it has also started testing a vaccine on animals. The first results will be known in June. The country had assured in January that it would immediately launch the development of a vaccine, after receiving the COVID-19 genome from China.